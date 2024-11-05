Corporate Conservative Alberta now fully supports Premier Danielle Smith

If Alberta’s “corporate conservatives” didn’t support Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in 2023, they certainly do now.

So who are these “corporate conservatives”? They are the Jason Kenney Conservatives. The Canadian equivalent of “RINOS” (Republican in Name Only)

Like banking & oil tycoon and Alberta millionaire Brett Wilson, they rolled up their sleeves for big pharma, abused unvaccinated Albertans and drooled over vaccine passports:

(p.s. he is part owner of the NHL hockey team Nashville Predators)

This is how Brett Wilson felt about 4 doctors (including Dr.Eric Payne) who opposed illegal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates implemented by AHS and their partner, World Economic Forum in October 2021, on Alberta’s 105,000 healthcare staff, that destroyed our healthcare:

And how this Conservative millionaire LOVED Vaccine Passports when they rolled out in Alberta!

For Brett Wilson, Justin Trudeau didn’t purchase and procure COVID-19 Vaccines “quickly enough”

Brett Wilson told unvaccinated Albertans to “just stay home”

These fake, corrupt “corporate conservatives” have now fully consolidated their support behind Premier Danielle Smith and in exchange, Danielle Smith has cut all ties with grassroots conservative organizations

In 2020-2021, Corporate Conservatives sold out Alberta and Albertans to the globalists - World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organization

This is what Alberta’s Corporate Conservatives like Brett Wilson supported:

Lockdowns and masking, especially of children

COVID-19 Vaccines pushed on all Albertans, including children

Christian Pastors were targeted and persecuted

COVID-19 Vaccine mandates were implemented in most workplaces

COVID-19 Vaccine passports created an “iron curtain”

ethical doctors, nurses & healthcare staff were silenced or eliminated

segregation and abuse of the unvaccinated: “the last 10% of our population”

These conservatives behaved like deranged leftists under Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Albertans reacted very strongly to this betrayal, ending Jason Kenney’s political career and ambitions, by replacing him with Danielle Smith.

It seems Jason Kenney’s Corporate Conservatives are back in charge and they’ve successfully destroyed all Alberta grassroots organizations, like TBA (Take Back Alberta), and they’ve pacified rural Alberta with a few crumbs.

Most importantly, they’ve escaped accountability for all of their COVID-19 Pandemic crimes.

My concern is they are ready to sell out Alberta and Albertans once again.

Only this time, there is no one left to stop them.

