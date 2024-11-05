NEWS: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith receives 91.5% mandate to do the right thing - not a mandate to help fake Calgary Corporate Conservatives conduct cover-ups of their own pandemic crimes
Corporate Conservative Alberta now fully supports Premier Danielle Smith
If Alberta’s “corporate conservatives” didn’t support Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in 2023, they certainly do now.
So who are these “corporate conservatives”? They are the Jason Kenney Conservatives. The Canadian equivalent of “RINOS” (Republican in Name Only)
Like banking & oil tycoon and Alberta millionaire Brett Wilson, they rolled up their sleeves for big pharma, abused unvaccinated Albertans and drooled over vaccine passports:
(p.s. he is part owner of the NHL hockey team Nashville Predators)
This is how Brett Wilson felt about 4 doctors (including Dr.Eric Payne) who opposed illegal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates implemented by AHS and their partner, World Economic Forum in October 2021, on Alberta’s 105,000 healthcare staff, that destroyed our healthcare:
And how this Conservative millionaire LOVED Vaccine Passports when they rolled out in Alberta!
For Brett Wilson, Justin Trudeau didn’t purchase and procure COVID-19 Vaccines “quickly enough”
Brett Wilson told unvaccinated Albertans to “just stay home”
These fake, corrupt “corporate conservatives” have now fully consolidated their support behind Premier Danielle Smith and in exchange, Danielle Smith has cut all ties with grassroots conservative organizations
In 2020-2021, Corporate Conservatives sold out Alberta and Albertans to the globalists - World Economic Forum, United Nations, World Health Organization
This is what Alberta’s Corporate Conservatives like Brett Wilson supported:
Lockdowns and masking, especially of children
COVID-19 Vaccines pushed on all Albertans, including children
Christian Pastors were targeted and persecuted
COVID-19 Vaccine mandates were implemented in most workplaces
COVID-19 Vaccine passports created an “iron curtain”
ethical doctors, nurses & healthcare staff were silenced or eliminated
segregation and abuse of the unvaccinated: “the last 10% of our population”
These conservatives behaved like deranged leftists under Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Albertans reacted very strongly to this betrayal, ending Jason Kenney’s political career and ambitions, by replacing him with Danielle Smith.
It seems Jason Kenney’s Corporate Conservatives are back in charge and they’ve successfully destroyed all Alberta grassroots organizations, like TBA (Take Back Alberta), and they’ve pacified rural Alberta with a few crumbs.
Most importantly, they’ve escaped accountability for all of their COVID-19 Pandemic crimes.
My concern is they are ready to sell out Alberta and Albertans once again.
Only this time, there is no one left to stop them.
Hang every last damned one of them. Publicly. Why? They were and are in direct violation of The Geneva Conventions and The Nuremberg Code, thus "Crimes against humanity." And don't give me any garbage about "they didn't know": It was their jobs to know! If I could find out this stuff in less than a week's online research, they could too.
Don't forget Illegally Locked up farmers and participants who attended the Coutts blockade.
Destroyed our economy through hyperinflation and illegal lockdowns, bankrupt businesses
Divided and destroyed families and communities with fake media propaganda
And murdered my mother with the experimental mRNA gene therapy poison