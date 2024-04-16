COVID Intel continues to be one of the top medical substacks in the world!
This substack has just crossed 40,000 subscribers!
Most popular physician authored substacks on the Leaderboard currently are:
Dr.Joseph Mercola
Dr.Robert Malone
Dr.Peter McCullough
Dr.Pierre Kory
Dr.William Makis (COVID Intel)
Thank you all for your support and your comments, I apologize I haven’t been as active in the comments section as I’ve been absolutely swamped with work and answering emails and private messages.
Congratulations! I'm delighted to support your work! And Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Mercola.
Congratulations Dr. Makis.