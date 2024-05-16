NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 012: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico shot in Assassination Attempt today after rejecting WHO Pandemic Treaty:

He has also recently launched investigations into:

COVID-19 pandemic corruption & money spent

COVID-19 Vaccine injuries & deaths

21,000 Excess deaths

Is this a threat to politicians around the world to "leave the COVID-19 pandemic crimes" alone?

He was gunned down in broad daylight by a leftist activist lunatic.

Praying for his safety and recovery!

