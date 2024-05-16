NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 012: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico shot in Assassination Attempt today after rejecting WHO Pandemic Treaty:
He has also recently launched investigations into:
COVID-19 pandemic corruption & money spent
COVID-19 Vaccine injuries & deaths
21,000 Excess deaths
Is this a threat to politicians around the world to "leave the COVID-19 pandemic crimes" alone?
He was gunned down in broad daylight by a leftist activist lunatic.
Praying for his safety and recovery!
