Share post
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 012: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico shot in Assassination Attempt today after rejecting WHO Pandemic Treaty

Dr. William Makis MD
May 16, 2024
23
Transcript

NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 012: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico shot in Assassination Attempt today after rejecting WHO Pandemic Treaty:

He has also recently launched investigations into:

  • COVID-19 pandemic corruption & money spent

  • COVID-19 Vaccine injuries & deaths

  • 21,000 Excess deaths

Is this a threat to politicians around the world to "leave the COVID-19 pandemic crimes" alone?

He was gunned down in broad daylight by a leftist activist lunatic.

Praying for his safety and recovery!

CBS

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
