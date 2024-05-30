mRNA Injury Stories - Post COVID-19 Vaccine myopericarditis in a Transgender Man on Testosterone - can young women even get myocarditis? New Jan.2024 Cleveland Clinic paper & 20 Cases
2024 Jan - Zhou et al - Post–COVID-19 Vaccine Myopericarditis in a Transgender Man Undergoing Gender-Affirming Testosterone Therapy
23 year old woman presented to ER with chest pressure like pain
Patient had received Pfizer COVID-19 booster 2 days before presentation and initial Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine 6 months previously.
Patient tested positive for COVID-19 5 weeks before presentation.
Patient had an estrogen-driven puberty
Patient began testosterone therapy 11 weeks before presentation
Labs: elevated troponin
Imaging: Cardiac MRI revealed myopericarditis
Treatment: colchicine and ibuprofen x 14 days
Conclusion: “This case highlights a pressing question about how we should assess sex-based risk with growing awareness that sex is not binary and that sex-based risk factors are not static.” (stop laughing)
Can young women get COVID-19 Vaccine Induced MYOCARDITIS? I present 20 cases:
