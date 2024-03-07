mRNA & Pregnancy - 28 year old Pittsburgh nurse Cheryl Strobel had a normal pregnancy. Went to hospital for delivery, had a cardiac arrest & died. Cardiac arrests, aneurysms, sudden death!
Pittsburgh, PA - Cheryl Strobel and Travis Strobel were both nurses who worked at the same hospital (West Penn Hospital), both were mandated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to be able to continue working.
You will notice in these media stories there is no curiosity as to why a 28 year old pregnant woman would suddenly have a cardiac arrest and die.
“despite doctors’ best efforts, Cheryl passed away and baby Ellie was left in critical condition”
COVID-19 Vaccinated Pregnant women are suffering cardiac and vascular injuries. There are 10 more cases:
