Alabama - 28 year old Madeleine Danielle Petite was a teacher and also coached volleyball and basketball at Elberta High School and Foley Middle School

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer while 24 weeks pregnant and at age 28.

As a teacher, she was mandated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in late 2021 at age 25.

“Early 2024, Madeleine was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer at 24 weeks pregnant”

“The cancer had spread to her liver, lymph nodes, adrenal gland, bones and her brain”

“She underwent radiation treatments for 15 tumors in her brain”.

“The cancer had spread rapidly in just a short time without her even knowing it”

My Take…

Stage 4 Lung Cancer at age 28 is unheard of.

The only thing that makes any of these stories possible, and there are thousands of them, is mandating COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on young, healthy people.

This is a very typical example, you could say “textbook example” of TURBO CANCER. Features include:

Teachers were mandated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines to keep their job Stage 4 Presentation at age 28 Diagnosed during pregnancy (risk factor) Extremely aggressive spread No response to chemotherapy or radiation therapy Death within months

When the reckoning comes for doctors who denied this phenomenon and lied about it, it’s not going to be pretty.

