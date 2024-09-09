mRNA Injury Stories - 21 year old Canadian Hockey player from Quebec, Zachary Bourassa, drops dead at start of a Tournament Game on Sep.7, 2024
My Take…
This just happened on Saturday, Sep.7, 2024, apparently 21 year old Zachary Bourassa, hockey player from Quebec, suffered a cardiac arrest at the start of a Tournament game.
I strongly suspect he had been forced or mandated to take COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in late 2021 at the age of 18 (as all Canadian athletes ages 12 and up were).
Drops dead without warning 3 years later at age 21.
I have been warning about the long term effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.
For my fellow Albertans, remember, the politicians know this is happening and they are allowing this to happen.
Really scary! I have 2 twenty-something nephews, one playing baseball, the other playing hockey on scholarships. I pray every day I don't read about them here.