This just happened on Saturday, Sep.7, 2024, apparently 21 year old Zachary Bourassa, hockey player from Quebec, suffered a cardiac arrest at the start of a Tournament game.

I strongly suspect he had been forced or mandated to take COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in late 2021 at the age of 18 (as all Canadian athletes ages 12 and up were).

Drops dead without warning 3 years later at age 21.

I have been warning about the long term effects of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

For my fellow Albertans, remember, the politicians know this is happening and they are allowing this to happen.

