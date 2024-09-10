My Take…

The millions of children who have taken COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines now have increased risk of Cancer for the rest of their lives.

When I presented this fact to a live audience of 18,000 on June 17, 2024 at a UCP Party sponsored event, “An Injection of Truth”, it was not picked up by the media or even the freedom media.

It was not picked up by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who was receiving live messages from the event, or by Alberta Health Minister Adriana Lagrange.

I have never seen a 16 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.

But everyone should be prepared for overflowing pediatrics cancer wards for the next 5-10 years.

