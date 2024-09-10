mRNA Injury Stories - 16 year old champion golfer Madison Jane Smith died on Oct.22, 2023 after a battle with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer
My Take…
The millions of children who have taken COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines now have increased risk of Cancer for the rest of their lives.
When I presented this fact to a live audience of 18,000 on June 17, 2024 at a UCP Party sponsored event, “An Injection of Truth”, it was not picked up by the media or even the freedom media.
It was not picked up by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who was receiving live messages from the event, or by Alberta Health Minister Adriana Lagrange.
I have never seen a 16 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.
But everyone should be prepared for overflowing pediatrics cancer wards for the next 5-10 years.
This is beyond tragic, poor girl, and so awful for her family and friends.
These oncologists must be aware now, though more than likely they will not risk their livelihoods by speaking out.
If anyone has a decent-sized audience, please keep publishing articles (and photos) about the "embalmers clots." You can see and even hold these hideous-looking things. There's no need to read some medical study - just let people use their common sense and ask the question, "Do these things look healthy to me?" Are people HAPPY these white, fibrous clots are growing in their veins and arteries? Do people - and officials - really think all the embalmers are lying?