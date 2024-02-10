mRNA Injury Series - Kidney Damage, acute renal injury and renal failure after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination - 20 cases and literature review
Jan.2, 2024 - Australia - Star Roth is in renal failure again with kidney disease and more? “I’m Vaccinated. Why aren’t you you stupid F*cking F*ck”
Kidney failure has skyrocketed after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Rollout. Here are 20 more cases:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.