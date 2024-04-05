mRNA Injury Series - Couple diagnosed with brain cancer - a Turbo Cancer "Dual Diagnosis" phenomenon in the COVID-19 Vaccinated - 10 couples who both got cancer

Feb.2024 - Grapevine, TX - Tiffany Branum was diagnosed with brain cancer. Months later her husband Scott Branum was diagnosed with brain cancer.

On October 4 2023, Tiffany started feeling bad.

So her husband took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was cancerous.

Days later, she underwent surgery to have it removed.

Tiffany and Scott were able to make it their son's last college hockey game.

Then, just days after that, Scott had to be rushed to a hospital.

"All of sudden, devastating right. Scott had a seizure at home and was rushed to the hospital and they discovered he had a tumor. I mean, it’s unreal," Jones said.

Scott underwent surgery last Thursday. Jones said doctors were able to remove 90% of the tumor.

He's back home resting. The family is waiting on the pathology results to determine his course of treatment.

