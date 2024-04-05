Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

mRNA Injury Series - Couple diagnosed with brain cancer - a Turbo Cancer "Dual Diagnosis" phenomenon in the COVID-19 Vaccinated - 10 couples who both got cancer

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 05, 2024
∙ Paid
9
Share

Feb.2024 - Grapevine, TX - Tiffany Branum was diagnosed with brain cancer. Months later her husband Scott Branum was diagnosed with brain cancer.

On October 4 2023, Tiffany started feeling bad.

So her husband took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was cancerous.

Days later, she underwent surgery to have it removed.

Tiffany and Scott were able to make it their son's last college hockey game.

Then, just days after that, Scott had to be rushed to a hospital.

"All of sudden, devastating right. Scott had a seizure at home and was rushed to the hospital and they discovered he had a tumor. I mean, it’s unreal," Jones said.

Scott underwent surgery last Thursday. Jones said doctors were able to remove 90% of the tumor.

He's back home resting. The family is waiting on the pathology results to determine his course of treatment.

======

Since the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, couples are coming down with cancer. This is no longer a rare phenomenon, and pharmaceutical companies are positioning themselves to profit from it.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
31:27
31:27
VIDEO - Era of Champions - Dr.William Makis' speech in Ontario, Canada on Oct.28, 2023
  
Dr. William Makis MD
20:21
20:21
VIDEO - Dr.Mary Tally Bowden opening statement at Arizona Senate Novel Coronavirus SouthWestern Intergovernmental Committee Hearing Mar.15, 2024
2:00
2:00
Propaganda Series - Influenza H5N1 fearmongering is flooding the news - perfect candidate for "Disease X"? How to protect against H5N1.
9:37
9:37
VIDEO - Dr.Janci Chunn Lindsay's testimony for the Massachusetts Legislature: "Coronavirus genetic vaccines are dangerous gene therapies sold with lies" (Feb.1, 2024)
6:38
6:38
VIDEO - Vaccinated children vs Unvaccinated children (Dr.Paul Thomas)
7:46
7:46
TURBO CANCER - 38 year old UK Instagram Blogger Jules Fielder developed Stage 4 Lung Cancer a few months after two COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Turbo Lung Cancer in under 40 year olds - 12 Cases
6:51
6:51
VIDEO - Italian twins destroyed by Childhood vaccines, the story of Alberto Tremante and his twin