mRNA Injury Series - CNS (Central Nervous System) Vasculitis - blood vessel inflammation in the brain caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - confirmed by a new Sep.2023 Japanese paper by Ariyoshi et al
Oct.2023 - Byron, GA - Hannah Bennett graduated from Middle Georgia State University and started struggling with a “viral infection” in Aug.2022. In Jan.2023 she was diagnosed with CNS Vasculitis and Oct.2023 MRI showed progressing atrophy in areas of her brain
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.