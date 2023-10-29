mRNA Injury Series - Allied Healthcare workers harmed by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines & Mandates (Physical & Occupational Therapists, medical & surgical assistants, dental assistants, lab techs - 30 cases
Oct.26, 2023 - Parsons, KS - Leah Steinle Newland is an Occupational Therapist. She just had large blood clots removed from her lungs.
This article covers injuries to:
physical therapist or physiotherapists
occupational therapists
Speech pathologists
medical assistants
surgical assistants
dental assistants
lab technicians
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.