mRNA & Pregnancy - TURBO CANCER - LYMPHOMA & LEUKEMIA Diagnosed in Pregnancy after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination - 26 Tragic Cases
Dec.14, 2023 - Collierville, TN - Haley Freeman is a young mother and a dedicated Pediatric Nurse and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner. Her husband Billy Freeman is a Firefighter and Paramedic. Both were mandated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination to keep their jobs. Haley is 4 months pregnant with her second child and developed a large mass in her neck and chest - she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Most certainly Turbo Cancer.
Tragically, many young women were forced to take COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines which cause Turbo Cancer and Lymphoma is the most common.
