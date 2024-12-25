Only a few days after this picture was taken in 2015, my family was viciously attacked by a dozen Alberta Health Services Executives and Managers, who had conspired to destroy my cancer program, murder my cancer patients, and end my medical career and my family.

It was a level of evil I was not prepared for. I had never encountered it. And I was completely caught off guard. They hit me when I returned to work from Christmas holidays, having planned the hit job just before Christmas.

Over the following 9 years, over 100 of Alberta’s elite and wealthy individuals (and their minions) lent a helping hand to the destruction of my family. Government Officials, Hospital CEOs, Judges, lawyers, University Presidents, Law Society Presidents, College of Physicians Presidents, CEOs, Health Ministers and even Premiers of the Province.

No one cared that they were helping to destroy a young family. A doctor at the start of his career. They just played their part like a mindless cog in a giant machine.

No one cared that over $10 million Alberta taxpayer dollars in legal fees went into attempts to destroy me and my family. Money flushed down the toilet. Money stolen from Alberta Cancer patient Care. Not one politician said a word. They just signed the checks.

I watched as the perpetrators sat on the board of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, holding yearly galas and fundraising millions of dollars for “Cancer Research”, money that disappeared immediately.

I watched as the perpetrators received awards, medals, promotions and rose up the ranks for what they did to my family. Law Society President Don Cranston. Alberta Court of Appeal Chief Justice Ritu Khullar. University of Alberta Vice President Steven Dew. Premier Danielle Smith’s govt official Brent Windwick (former AHS Senior lead counsel). I can list over a 100 of these criminals, almost all of whom are still deeply embedded in Alberta’s Institutions. Healthcare. Courts. Government. Media.

I can still see their smiling faces as they tortured my family and we were left to suffer in the dark while they reaped the rewards of their abusive and often illegal behavior. Treated like Alberta’s finest citizens, they were demons from the darkest parts of hell. To date, not one of them held accountable for what they did.

For many years it felt utterly hopeless. Was everyone in this Province of Alberta corrupt? Was everyone willing to hurt someone to advance their career? Yes, they were.

God protected my family. God gave me strength and eventually, God gave me new tools.

It took a while. It tested my patience, and my strength. The COVID-19 pandemic was actually a relief. For once, I wasn’t battling these demons alone. And suddenly others saw the curtain pulled back and the horrors that had been hidden from the public.

They were no longer just coming for me. They were coming for all of you. They were coming for your children.

The Future

It’s 2024 and these evil people haven’t gone anywhere. And they’ve hurt thousands of people, not just my young family, and they continue to hurt children, pregnant women, young people in Colleges and Universities.

But something has changed. My family no longer suffers alone, in the darkness.

There is an entire army now, fighting this evil. And you’re all part of that army. God’s army.

On this Christmas Day, I am extremely thankful.

I am thankful for all of you and your support, I am thankful for my Twitter followers and friends, my Cancer patients, my Independent Media Friends, my fellow healthcare workers and all freedom minded allies, everyone who has donated and supported my family. I am thankful for each of you.

I feel we are turning this world around. And from a very dark place.

This Christmas feels very hopeful and bright. And I wish that hope and brightness for you and your families.

May God bless you all.

