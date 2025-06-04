This is INSANE!! - this is an attempt to rehabilitate this toxic contaminated mRNA Vaccine technology.

I knew they'd try this.

But instead of "cleaning up" the DNA plasmid contamination, we're getting "smaller parts of the spike" instead? Really?

This is the so called "fix"? Oh hell NO.

Something like this has been attempted before when Pfizer and Moderna lowered the dose of mRNA for the pediatric mRNA Vaccines for children under 12 years old.

3mcg or 10mcg of mRNA instead of 30mcg for Pfizer, and 25mcg of mRNA instead of 50mcg for Moderna.

Now these younger kids are getting LEUKEMIA.

The older kids who got the higher adult dose are getting LYMPHOMAs, SARCOMAs and BRAIN TUMORs.

This is criminal.

The entire mRNA Vaccine platform MUST be banned immediately.

All 500+ mRNA Vaccines in development must be banned immediately.

I cannot support MAHA going in this direction.

I'm done with this mRNA Vaccine fraud.

Going in this direction is absolutely criminal with all that that implies!

My Take…

One of my personal flaws, is that I give everyone the benefit of the doubt, for far too long.

And I gave the entire MAHA movement the benefit of the doubt, despite some highly, highly questionable moves:

Appointment of Marty Makhary as head of FDA

Appointment of Vinay Prasad as head of FDA’s CBER

Nomination of Casey Means as Surgeon General (I still can’t believe this one)

Appointment of Calley Means as White House adviser working on MAHA issues

Dec.11, 2024 FDA granting “Fast Track Designation” to Sanofi for 2 combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates (with Novavax)

Mar.26, 2025 FDA granting “Fast Track Designation” to Sanofi for Chlamydia mRNA Vaccine.

Apr.10, 2025 FDA granting “Fast Track Designation” to Arcturus for the self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) Influenza H5N1 vaccine candidate ARCT-2304

May.20, 2025 FDA granting Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine full approval

But the May 31, 2025 FDA approval of Moderna’s “mNEXSPIKE” mRNA Vaccine is the last straw for me.

I no longer support MAHA and the direction MAHA is going in.

Everything they’ve done, and everyone they’ve appointed - has been for the purpose of rehabilitating the mRNA Vaccine technology so they can keep it going.

I don’t believe this is some 5D chess.

The entire MAHA movement is now built around keeping mRNA technology going in some form, until the public is once again ready to accept mass mRNA vaccination.

This is where we are going and the above appointments and “Fast track designations” make that crystal clear.

And if I’m wrong, why did MAHA greenlight 3 new mRNA Vaccines?

We’ve been had.

