COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaz Scriv's avatar
Kaz Scriv
23mEdited

Totally agree with you Dr M.. they're trying to 'rebrand' the clot shot. they're still following their evil agenda but in a different way 🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margaret Clowe's avatar
Margaret Clowe
14m

Thank you for opening my eyes. I guess I need to spread the information and fast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture