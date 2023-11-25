LONG COVID Propaganda and Fraud - it's time to push back on lies and help those suffering from Spikeopathy
In the last few weeks, Twitter has tweaked its algorithm to push LONG COVID Propaganda. I now see 100s of posts from 3x-6x COVID-19 Vaccinated people who believe they’re suffering from “Long COVID”.
Let’s address the bogus Propaganda and see how “Long COVID” sufferers can be helped
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.