I am told Premier Danielle Smith’s Office is unhappy with the backlash and the attention that has been brought to the corrupt work her Office is doing with AHS to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

They are also not happy that I’m speaking about it publicly, that it may taint and ultimately destroy her reputation and legacy. And for what? To please a few corrupt bureaucrats at Alberta Health Services?

I’m sorry but maybe working with corrupt AHS lawyers and the AHS organized crime mafia may not be as easy and comfortable for Danielle Smith, as it was for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney or Rachel Notley both of whom are now remembered as the worst Premiers in Alberta’s history.

Kenney and Notley had me under a media blackout while they tortured and extorted my family.

Yes, my family was tortured by UCP conservatives from 2019 to 2024 in ways no one can begin to comprehend.

That won’t work for Premier Danielle Smith, because I will put the eyes of the world on her actions and that of her corrupt lobbyists & advisers.

As I told one UCP insider recently: “I dare you to put me in prison. I dare you.”

