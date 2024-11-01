IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE - Testimonial in a patient with Advanced Epiglottis Cancer (who was offered no treatment options)
My Take…
I am extremely happy to receive these.
Epiglottis Cancer is a type of Head and Neck Cancer that is difficult to treat surgically or otherwise.
“Surgeons offered no hope, no options”.
“I am alive & in gratitude to you and your substack!”
Thank you for every card, every message. I treasure them all.
Hubby diagnosed with stage 4 nonsmall cell lung cancer Sept. 2023. Started Joe Tipins protocol. He had chemo & keytruda. In Jan, 2024 I doubled his fenben dose. His ct scan showed his tumors were half the size when diagnosed. In April, he was put on krazati. I started 12 mg ivm at that time. His ct scan in July 2024 showed the 2nd tumor gone & the primary tumor again 1/2 the size it was from the previous ct scan. In Oct 2024 I had the great fortune of getting your article with the dosages of fenben & ivm. Hubby was started immediately on these doses. He will have another ct scan Nov. 11th. I'll let you know how he makes out.
I love to hear testimonials like this! You are doing great work Dr. Makis!!