Papers Reviewed:
2020 Dec (Vucenik et al) - Inositol Hexaphosphate (IP6) and Colon Cancer: From Concepts and First Experiments to Clinical Application
2022 Aug (Raina et al) - Stage-Specific Effect of Inositol Hexaphosphate on Cancer Stem Cell Pool during Growth and Progression of Prostate Tumorigenesis in TRAMP Model
2022 Sep (Lan et al) - IP6 reduces colorectal cancer metastasis by mediating the interaction of gut microbiota with host genes
2023 Jun (Dilworth et al) - Cellular and Molecular Activities of IP6 in Disease Prevention and Therapy
======
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.