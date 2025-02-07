HAPPY Two Year Anniversary! COVID Intel substack is now 2 years old and is growing exponentially!
My Take…
1412 Articles and Videos in two years.
88,733 subscribers.
5th best medical substack in the world and rising rapidly up the ranks!
When I started this substack two years ago today, I never imagined what a wild and fulfilling journey this would be.
Thank you to every one of you, 88,733 subscribers!
Thank you for all your comments, all your support, thank you to the paid customers, those who have given this substack as a gift to loved ones, and founding members!
Your incredible support has made this all possible, and I hope you’ve enjoyed the journey with me so far.
I’m extremely excited to see what this coming year brings!
God bless you all!
Keep growing 💯 your valuable knowledge and insights. You will continue to help save lives, many blessings to you and your family. May the truth set it all free 🕊️
Well deserved Dr...and funny to see your stack pop up on my email as I'm here about 1 hour through watching your 1:42 min disucssion with Dr. John Campbell right now.
I can't thank you enough for the work you're doing and the difference you're making in the lives of people. The criminal nature of our "health" system is indicative of the evil our world is dealing with...I pray that more find your work and decide to step out of the medical matrix that has been parasiting off of disease and death for far too long.
My Mother is suffering from cancer and while she is anti conventional therapy (for good reason), she is also indoctrinated and brainwashed into thinking ivermectin is bad. I am trying to convince her to watch and read your content and to try these repurposed drugs! I have them for her but I can't force her to take them! I hope that she comes around, before it's too late.
Anyhow, thanks again and God bless.