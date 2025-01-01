In 2024, we saw zero accountability.

The truth tellers were vindicated but the villains went unpunished.

Many COVID-19 con artists like Peter Hotez, Eric Topol, and Bonnie Henry and Theresa Tam continued to confidently kill children, pregnant women and young adults with contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, and continued the push for new, equally fatal mRNA products.

They continue to do so with the confidence of knowing they will never be held accountable, because no one has held them accountable thus far.

We saw conservative politicians in Canada fold on the issue of COVID-19 Vaccine injuries & deaths, excess deaths, sudden deaths, Turbo Cancers. Either they're with JustinTrudeau and WEF or they're silent.

I was extremely disappointed with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who is now a darling of mainstream media and big pharma. The one Canadian politician who could have made history, looked more like Jason Kenney in 2024, than Jason Kenney did in 2022. Albertans will get the reference.

We saw ongoing betrayal of ethical doctors, nurses and healthcare workers across the board, who still continue to fight for the return of medical ethics and fight for the vaccine injured and "suddenly died".

Is the MAHA movement going to be captured by the stupidity of seed oils, Ozempic or fruit loops? Are they serious with this garbage?

There is still some hope but it's mixed messaging at best. What was a flame of hope, is now a flicker.

Are any Canadian conservatives, like Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, going to grow a spine or are they all already captured by big pharma with promises of lavish retirements and board positions?

Is Canada still on the fast train to WEF Communism in 2025? Seems that way.

2025 must be a year of accountability: arrests, criminal prosecutions, contaminated vaccines pulled off the market and the companies that sold them bankrupted.

The doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who fought for everyone, must triumph.

Everyone is tired of all talk and no action.

Political theater that no one believes anymore. I for one am not going to tolerate any more “politics”. Not in Alberta, not in the United States.

We had enough of BS in 2024.

Let's see REAL fireworks in 2025!!

