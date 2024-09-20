Fenbendazole success story for a patient sent home to die from Esophageal Cancer (by Daylene Martinez Oct.2023)
My Take…
Patient: 93 year old man with esophageal cancer (distal esophagus), sent home on hospice to die.
Her dad took 3ml (300mg) of Safeguard (Merck) Fenbendazole once a day, 3 days on 4 days off, from July 30, 2023 until Oct.10, 2023 when he was declared cancer free on follow-up scans.
That’s 2.5 months on what would be considered a fairly low dose of Fenbendazole.
The liquid may absorb better than pills or powder.
Fascinating story.
Thats amazing, Im so happy she got her dad back.
Thanks for this.
