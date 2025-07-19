Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisFENBENDAZOLE SALE by BP Life on 1000g Fenbendazole packets!! Also a sale on 50g packets as well!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFENBENDAZOLE SALE by BP Life on 1000g Fenbendazole packets!! Also a sale on 50g packets as well!Dr. William Makis MDJul 19, 20258Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisFENBENDAZOLE SALE by BP Life on 1000g Fenbendazole packets!! Also a sale on 50g packets as well!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareMY LINK:For a patient taking 1g/day that’s 1000 doses!There is also a sale on 50g packets!ShareGive a gift subscriptionSubscribe8Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisFENBENDAZOLE SALE by BP Life on 1000g Fenbendazole packets!! Also a sale on 50g packets as well!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Share
Every product is sold out
Dr Makis, how does a patient take the fenben? With a fat or food? where do you suggest someone getting ivermectin in the USA? Or India?
M