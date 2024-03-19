Mar.18, 2024 - Fasting for 16 or more hours per day RAISES risk of dying from heart problems by almost double, 20-year analysis finds

“New research suggests intermittent fasting could in fact be damaging to long-term health.”

“Those who only eat during eight hours of the day are at almost twice the risk of heart attack and stroke later in life, a study found.”

Time-restricted eating, a type of intermittent fasting, involves limiting the hours for eating to between four and 12 hours over a 24-hour period.

It has gained popularity in recent years with the likes of British PM Rishi Sunak, Elon Musk and actress Jennifer Aniston suggesting it helps them to stay trim.

Previous studies have linked time-restricted eating to improvements across several cardiometabolic health measures, such as blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

Now early research involved 20,000 adults found those who followed a time-restricted eating plan were 91 per cent more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

The trendy dieting schedule did not reduce participants chances of death from any cause, according to the findings being presented at the American Heart Association’s Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2024 conference this week.

Many who follow a time-restricted eating diet follow a 16:8 eating schedule, where they eat all their foods in an 8-hour window and fast for the remaining 16 hours each day.

They found this was associated with a greater risks of dying from cardiovascular disease when compared to people eating during 12- and 16-hour windows.

Those with existing heart disease or cancer were particularly at risk, they noted.

My Analysis of the problems with this “research”

A significant number of COVID-19 Vaccine injured are doing some kind of fasting to address their injuries and symptoms, often with at least partial success.