Share this post
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep
makismd.substack.com
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep
Jun 15, 2024
20
Share this post
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep
makismd.substack.com
4
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep