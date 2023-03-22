Playback speed
VIDEO - Dr.Paul Alexander & Dr. William Makis discuss Alberta children now being able to get COVID-19 vaccines without parental consent, sudden deaths in high school students, pilots collapsing & more

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 22, 2023
50
Dr. William Makis and Dr. Paul Alexander discuss “mature minors” being given COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in Canada without parental consent, pilots collapsing in flight due to possible vaccine induced myocarditis, and many high school students having heart attacks post COVID-19 vaccination and needing defibrillators.

