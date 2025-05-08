COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Donna
8h

I bought a little bottle of DMSO Gel 4 days ago for incredible back pain that is just getting so bad there were days I couldn't get out of bed, took a tiny bit and rubbed it around, within 10 minutes all the pain was gone. And I stayed pain free until I went to bed. Two days later I tried to use CBD oil in the same manner as I heard it cured pain, I tried it for two days, it helps, but the DMSO is God's gift. Now I'm going to buy some more! And this article says it does not hurt eyes, I've seen where people have cured blindness from dogs, so I will put a drop mixed with a drop of distilled water, and see if it cures my cataracts. As long as a doctor isn't around I should be fine!

Here is the store: https://dmso.store/

Wild Flower 🐝
8h

Thank you so much. You are a beautiful gift.

