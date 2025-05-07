Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisDMSO and Alzheimer's Disease and Amyloidosis (DMSO handbook for Doctors)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDMSO and Alzheimer's Disease and Amyloidosis (DMSO handbook for Doctors)Dr. William Makis MDMay 07, 2025105Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisDMSO and Alzheimer's Disease and Amyloidosis (DMSO handbook for Doctors)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4718ShareAMYLOIDOSIS:SubscribeGive a gift subscriptionShare105Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisDMSO and Alzheimer's Disease and Amyloidosis (DMSO handbook for Doctors)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4718Share
I’ve been using it on my husband. He has Alzheimer’s, dementia and frontal brain is shrinking. So far DMSO hasn’t helped. But, it helps for other things. I’ll never be without it.
What has helped him the most is the carnivore diet. It got rid of his COPD, and he quit drinking beer. And he’s lost forty pounds. Because he has a lot of healing to do, the weight has come off slowly. About 2 pounds a month. Carnivore is the way to go. Either carnivore, or very low carb.
We were already low carb eaters before going carnivore. Carnivore knocked it out of the ball park for both of us.
We’ve been lied to our whole lives. They poison us, and then offer us up a cure. A cure that never happens.
Hello everyone, I am wondering where to find guides on how to use all these supposed Miracle Cures for everything. Everyday somebody is talking that DMSO or FenBen or Ivermectin or chlorine dioxide will cure almost everything under the sun. Yet nobody provides the names of the doctors who will help you use these nor the protocol on how to use these. Equally frustrating to me as knowing about big Pharma capitalizing on our sickness is naturopath capitalizing on our desperation for natural cures. Has anybody found a doctor willing to administer any of the above as treatments? I have several family members with Cancers and Parkinson's. I keep hearing about the "Cure" but no instructions on how to use them.