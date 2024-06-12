DANDELION and CANCER - Recent Research on Taraxacum Officinale since 2020 - 8 studies reviewed
Papers Reviewed:
2020 (Jalili et al) - An Overview of Therapeutic Potentials of Taraxacum Officinale (Dandelion): A Traditionally Valuable Herb with a rich historical background
2020 (Xie et al) - Research Progress of Anti-tumor Active Ingredients in Dandelion
2020 (Wu et al) - Dandelion exerts anti-cancer effects in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) by killing tumour cells via multiple cell death pathways
2021 (Venezuela et al) - Dandelion Root Extract Affects the Proliferation, Survival and Migration of Cervical Cancer Cell Lines
2023 (Liu et al) - Effect of dandelion polysaccharide on migration and invasion of triple-negative breast cancer cells based on PI3K/Akt/GSK-3β pathway
2023 (Stoutjesdyk et al) - In Vitro Anticancer effects of Taraxacum Genus Extracts: A Review
2024 (Kerry Yang et al) - Dandelion root extracts and taraxasterol inhibit LPS‑induced colorectal cancer cell viability by blocking TLR4‑NFκB‑driven ACE2 and TMPRSS2 pathways
2024 June (Hua Gui et al) - Anti-tumor effect of dandelion flavone on multiple myeloma cells and its mechanism
