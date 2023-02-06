Imagine if you will, a Canadian doctor who saw through the COVID-19 psy-op from the beginning. Impossible? Read on…
Trained in Immunology, Radiology & Oncology, I’ve authored over 100 publications.
I called out COVID booster failure in July 2021, negative mRNA vax efficacy in Dec 2021, and warned about mRNA in kids in Mar 2022 (which ended my Twitter acc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.