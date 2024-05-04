CHLORINE DIOXIDE and CANCER - Most Controversial Alternative Cancer Treatment - Safety and New Research evidence in 8 papers examined
Papers Reviewed:
2021 Sep (Mitchell Liester) - The chlorine dioxide controversy: A deadly poison or a cure for COVID-19?
2016 Mar (Kim et al) - Anticancer and Antiviral Activity of Chlorine Dioxide by Its Induction of the Reactive Oxygen Species
2017 Oct (Laurent Schwartz) - Chlorine dioxide as a possible adjunct to metabolic treatment
2017 (Ma et al) - Efficacy and Safety Evaluation of a Chlorine Dioxide Solution
2020 (Insignares-Carrione et al) - Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: Hypothesis about the Possible Mechanism of Molecular Action in SARS-CoV-2
2021 (Insignares-Carrione et al) - Determination of the Effectiveness of Chlorine Dioxide in the Treatment of COVID 19
2022 Oct (Yildiz et al) - The Anticancer Potential of Chlorine Dioxide in Small-Cell Lung Cancer Cells
2024 Mar (Aparicio-Alonso et al) - Case Report: Compassionate application of chlorine dioxide-based solution in a patient with metastatic prostate cancer
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.