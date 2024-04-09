Children & mRNA - 7 year old Brazilian boy died after 1st Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine - his little heart destroyed with inflammation & clots (published Feb.13, 2024). I write to Alberta Premier.
Children continue to be killed by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.
A new paper from Brazil documents the youngest Pfizer mRNA Vaccine myocarditis death yet, a 7 year old boy.
I have written a letter to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, urging her to immediately halt COVID-19 Vaccines in children of all ages.
