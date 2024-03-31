"On June 29, 2018, Christopher Bunch received the Gardasil vaccine at a routine doctor's visit.

Within two and half weeks, he started complaining of a sore throat, and by July 31, he was complaining about a terrible sore throat and headache. (Sore throats and headaches are listed on the Gardasil 9 vaccine insert at common adverse effects.)

On August 1, his mother, Destiny, took him to express care where he tested negative for strep throat. He was sent home with instructions to treat the symptoms.

Christopher was checked into the emergency room, and blood work was ordered quickly. From there, his health rapidly deteriorated. He was piercing his lips together and fidgeting with his fingers trying to take off his oxygen monitor.

He wasn't really speaking but would nod and give a thumbs up. His blood work came back and it showed that he had an elevated white blood cell count. Since there were no other signs of bacterial or viral infection or illness, Christopher was sent to Iowa City Children's Hospital for further testing. When Christopher arrived at Iowa City Children's Hospital, they immediately ordered more blood work, a CT Scan, an MRI, and a spinal tap.

The tests revealed that Christopher's brain was swelling and that he had lesions on his brain. Destiny and the doctors went over his last couple of months in detail to try and pinpoint the reason for swelling and lesions. The only thing that was different was that he had received the Gardasil vaccine.

On Friday, August 10, Christopher was moved to the PICU as he needed more observation and medical attention. His neurologist explained that they were diagnosing him with Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) and, given his medical history, he was "100% sure that the HPV vaccination caused the ADEM for Christopher… "The week of August 6, Christopher started football practice. After practice, he showered and slept until the following afternoon when it was time for practice again. Thinking that Christopher was dehydrated from practice and the heat, he was encouraged to eat and drink. After dinner, he went back to sleep.