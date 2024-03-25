12 year old soccer player Holly injured by HPV Vaccine (Gardasil)

This is Holly's story - Gardasil. "This is our story so far (as at 1st May 2016)”

Our daughter Holly, was an energetic, unstoppable, full-of-life 12-year-old. Very sporty, playing netball, rugby, rounders and football for a local club, the school, and county. She was also part of the Newcastle United development academy. She was so full of energy; we would send her for 15 minutes on the trampoline just to use some energy up. She loved sports, she loved being active and she loved being outdoors.

Then, between November 2013 and May 2014, she was given the HPV vaccinations. Our life would never be the same again.