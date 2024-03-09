Childhood Vaccines - DTaP Vaccine Shatters UFC Fighter's (Nick Catone) Family After It Kills Their Healthy Boy
DTaP Vaccine Shatters UFC Fighter’s Family After It Kills Their Healthy Boy
DTaP Vaccine Shatters UFC Fighter’s Family After It Kills Their Healthy Boy
On Thursday May 11, 2017, UFC fighter Nick Catone tucked his healthy, beautiful little boy, Nicholas, into his crib to the sound of him saying, “Goodnight Daddy.” In the morning, Marjorie Catone went to wa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.