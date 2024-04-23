Childhood Vaccines - 6 month old Liam received 5 vaccines (Hep.B, DTaP, Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal) died within hours of vaccination

" Liam was alert, happy & full of life on the day his mother Bri took him in for his six-month visit to the doctor. In fact, momma took a video of him playing peek-a-boo in the office, minutes before receiving the vaccines that would kill him. In the video, he is beautiful, perfectly healthy & his face is alight with huge baby grins as he laughs with his mother. He is the very picture of health. There is absolutely no hint of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

Records of that doctor visit show that Liam had a perfectly clean bill of health that day, both physically & developmentally. Then, he was vaccinated.

Liam received five vaccines—HepB, TDaP, Polio, Rotavirus, & Pneumococcal. Momma left the doctor’s office, reassured that her baby was healthy & developmentally on track. She had some errands to run & Liam fell asleep in the car on the way… [common] for a six-month-old who has just been through the trauma of the pediatrician’s office.

At home, Liam was fussier than usual. Bri nursed him then placed him in his bouncy chair while she loaded the dishwasher. Ten minutes later, when she checked on her baby boy—he was gone.

Lifting him from his seat, the panicked mother found him limp & completely unresponsive. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, as were efforts by the paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, just hours after his clean bill of health & vaccinations.

Liam’s death was reported to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), both by his mother and by others—but she has not received a response. No one wants to admit that vaccines killed the otherwise healthy little boy, not even the medical office that administered the fatal injections. No one seems to want to know what made a perfectly healthy baby boy die suddenly, just hours after receiving injections that the public has been brain-washed into thinking are healthy & safe.

Source: Jessica Rojas (Jan.30, 2024)