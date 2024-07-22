Mother of 10 Year Old Girl Who Developed Fatal Disease After Gardasil Sues Merck

The parents of a North Carolina girl have filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their daughter, Isabella Zuggi, aged 10, developed a fatal autoimmune disease and died 10 weeks after the first dose of Merck’s Gardasil vaccine….

The child’s health declined rapidly after the shot, developing MOG (Myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein) antibodies and encephalitis (brain inflammation) where her body attacked the protective myelin coating of her nerves.

