CHILDREN mRNA Injured - 7 year old Florida girl was given two Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA jabs - now has Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and is on daily steroids, HCQ - 16 Children get LUPUS after Pfizer!
Central Florida - Real Estate Agent Jennifer Rios Rivera had her 7 year old daughter vaccinated with Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine in Dec.2021 because she was asthmatic.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.