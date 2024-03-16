Canadian government authorized the first plant-based COVID-19 Vaccine and spent $300 mil buying 76 mil doses. It never made it to market. Story of the world's 1st plant-based COVID-19 Vaccine FAILURE
Sep.2021 - University of California - Grow and eat your own vaccines?
A $500,000 grant from National Science Foundation awarded to: show DNA containing the mRNA vaccine can be successfully delivered into plants, demonstrate plants can produce enough mRNA, determine the right dosage.
“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” said Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor in UC Riverside’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences who is leading the research, done in collaboration with scientists from UC San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University.
“We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens”
