A $500,000 grant from National Science Foundation awarded to: show DNA containing the mRNA vaccine can be successfully delivered into plants, demonstrate plants can produce enough mRNA, determine the right dosage.

“Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” said Juan Pablo Giraldo, an associate professor in UC Riverside’s Department of Botany and Plant Sciences who is leading the research, done in collaboration with scientists from UC San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University.