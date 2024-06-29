NEWS:

June 27, 2024 - Convoy doctor-in-training suspended after UNDERCOVER PROBE (Dr.Jeremiah Hadwen)

An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.

Dr.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."

A disciplinary decision filed earlier this month by the CPSO details how Hadwen set up shop in an Ottawa biker church in February 2022.