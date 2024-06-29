CANADA declares HOLY WAR on IVERMECTIN - Two doctors suspended in June 2024 - $44780 fine, re-education camps, and a College employee goes undercover dressed up as a Trucker!
NEWS:
June 27, 2024 - Convoy doctor-in-training suspended after UNDERCOVER PROBE (Dr.Jeremiah Hadwen)
June 18, 2024 - Regina doctor suspended for prescribing Ivermectin for COVID (Dr. Tshipita Kabongo)
Mar.14, 2024 - Ottawa surgeon not 'free' to share dissenting COVID-19 views with patients: College (Dr.Miklos Matyas)
April 18, 2023 - Ontario doctors give up licences after complaints over COVID vaccine exemptions, misinformation (Dr.Christopher Hilton Hassell)
Jul.16, 2022 - Winnipeg doctor censured over ivermectin prescription, unsupported COVID-19 vaccine info (Dr. Wilhelmus Grobler, $6165 fine)
May 3, 2022 - Ontario doctor accused of ‘disgraceful’ COVID conduct has been suspended (Dr.Patrick Phillips)
Feb.23, 2022 - COVID-19: B.C. doctor gets misconduct warning over 'misleading' social media posts (Dr.Charles Hoffe)
Jan.28, 2022 - Action launched against 3 more Toronto doctors for COVID-19 misconduct (Dr.Ira Bernstein, Dr.Akbar Khan)
Oct.8, 2021 - Doctor who says he gave ivermectin to rural Alberta COVID-19 patients prompts warning from health authority (Dr.Daniel Nagase)
June 27, 2024 - Convoy doctor-in-training suspended after UNDERCOVER PROBE (Dr.Jeremiah Hadwen)
An undercover investigation launched by Ontario's medical oversight agency found that a former Ottawa neurology resident misrepresented himself as a fully licensed doctor and provided medical services to dozens of patients during the 2022 convoy protests.
Dr.Jeremiah Hadwen is now suspended from practising medicine in the province following a recent ruling by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) disciplinary body that described his actions as "disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional."
A disciplinary decision filed earlier this month by the CPSO details how Hadwen set up shop in an Ottawa biker church in February 2022.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.