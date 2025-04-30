On April 10, I was De-banked by WISE, they closed my account without explanation and kept approximately $25,000 of Cancer patient funds that were on the balance.

“We won’t be able to send you a refund” - was an attempt to steal Cancer patient funds.

I went public with this attempted $25,000 heist, which was a vicious attack on my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. After a public outrage, WISE sheepishly agreed to re-visit their attempt to steal the funds.

They then started to slowly back off:

After 3 weeks they agreed to start RETURNING the funds!

My Take…

My world leading Ivermectin Cancer Clinic is constantly UNDER ATTACK:

Threats of 83 days imprisonment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office

Court Fraud repeatedly committed by Alberta Health Services (AHS)

Threats to sabotage my social media by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Edmonton Police sent to my house to frighten and intimidate my wife and children by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Hacking of my Twitter account (hackers probably hired by AHS)

fake websites impersonating me and scamming cancer patients (probably hired by AHS)

fake Facebook accounts impersonating me and scamming cancer patients (probably hired by AHS)

Freezing of STRIPE Account by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office and AHS, and extorting my family for $140,000 in fraudulent Court Costs.

Freezing of GiveSendGo Legal fund Account and $216,000 in donations by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office and AHS

De-banking by WISE and attempted theft of $25,000 cancer patient funds.

It will take more than this to stop me from helping Cancer patients!

I’m very happy that WISE has abandoned their $25,000 heist attempt and will return those funds to my Cancer patients!

