BREAKING NEWS : WISE Account De-banking and $25,000 Cancer patient money heist SCANDAL - UPDATE: WISE has agreed to return funds to Cancer Patients!
On April 10, I was De-banked by WISE, they closed my account without explanation and kept approximately $25,000 of Cancer patient funds that were on the balance.
“We won’t be able to send you a refund” - was an attempt to steal Cancer patient funds.
I went public with this attempted $25,000 heist, which was a vicious attack on my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. After a public outrage, WISE sheepishly agreed to re-visit their attempt to steal the funds.
They then started to slowly back off:
After 3 weeks they agreed to start RETURNING the funds!
My Take…
My world leading Ivermectin Cancer Clinic is constantly UNDER ATTACK:
Threats of 83 days imprisonment by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office
Court Fraud repeatedly committed by Alberta Health Services (AHS)
Threats to sabotage my social media by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta
Edmonton Police sent to my house to frighten and intimidate my wife and children by College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta
Hacking of my Twitter account (hackers probably hired by AHS)
fake websites impersonating me and scamming cancer patients (probably hired by AHS)
fake Facebook accounts impersonating me and scamming cancer patients (probably hired by AHS)
Freezing of STRIPE Account by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office and AHS, and extorting my family for $140,000 in fraudulent Court Costs.
Freezing of GiveSendGo Legal fund Account and $216,000 in donations by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office and AHS
De-banking by WISE and attempted theft of $25,000 cancer patient funds.
Dr. Makis, I really don’t know how you do it, but thank the Good Lord that you do.
Your experience Dr. Makis, and Kunstia Freeloader's warning back in February 2022 she would steal the money from anyone's accounts who supported the truckers is why I never leave more than a dollar in my account after I'm paid and as far as possible, do all my transactions in cash.