Dear Valued Client,

As of August 15, 2025 all prior Health Coaching Agreements conducted via makisw79@yahoo.com are halted and this email is now closed.

We kindly ask all Clients who wish to continue Health Coaching to review and sign a new Client Agreement for our coaching services.

This updated agreement outlines the scope of our services, client responsibilities, disclaimers, and other important terms to ensure clarity and compliance with Alberta’s regulations.

The new Makis Health Coaching Client Agreement can be downloaded here:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9ffi49f96rb207ufpwtsf/CONSENT-NEW2025-0815.pdf?rlkey=1fmsl9p11kc8r6w6vwxu5eet8&st=oohc2sjz&dl=0

The balance of your prior Coaching will be honored and one bonus month will be added, as a show of our appreciation, with no additional charges.

This includes Alberta Clients who can also continue!

If you have any questions or need assistance completing the agreement, please contact us at info@makisw.com this is our new secure email on our new domain.



All communications will be conducted via info@makisw.com from this point forward.

We value your trust and appreciate your patience and your ongoing support

Warm regards,

William Makis

