COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Kuhn Jr.'s avatar
Terry Kuhn Jr.
1h

I just signed the new agreement. After a significant drop in PSA today’s test showed a slight rise. Disappointed to say the least. I’m hoping the meds I’ve been buying aren’t counterfeit. Been getting them from India. Makes me wonder. Waiting on a response from Dr Makis. Thinking he might raise the dose I’ve been taking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture