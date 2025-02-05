BREAKING NEWS: We are beginning our legal battle against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's attempts to have me imprisoned for 83 days!
1. We will be filing applications in Court soon and will begin paying some of the extortion costs that are currently being used by Alberta Health Services to threaten my family .
Edmontonpolice will be notified that the extortion is ongoing and we are paying the money under duress. The Alberta government is now directly involved in an open criminal investigation, as it took over AHS a few days ago by firing the entire AHS Board.
2. We will formally reach out to Premier ABDanielleSmith about her office staff illegally leaking confidential government documents that were used by AHS to threaten my family and file fraudulent Court Applications.
I will share Premier Smith's response publicly.
3. We will apply in Court of Appeal to re-start the $13.5 million lawsuit against College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta and $22.2 million lawsuit against AHS and University of Alberta, both of which were illegally sabotaged by Trudeau appointed Judges, including Justice Inglis and Justice Pentelechuk.
4. We will formally reach out to elonmusk and his legal team for assistance in tackling Alberta Health Services corruption and legal attacks on my family (including threats of imprisonment), with AHS being the money laundering equivalent of USAID, in Canada.
Alberta Health Services lawyers have repeatedly threatened to silence me due to my posts on this platform X and Elon Musk has offered assistance to any doctor who was being silenced on X.
It's going to be a busy February with legal fireworks coming!!
Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my family through GiveSendGo!!
Discussion about this post
No posts
You will prevail in the end, truth and honesty always wins. Be patient Dr. Makis.
Praying for your cause and your heart to truly "help" all people.
God's speed to you brother!