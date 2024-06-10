NEWS: "Wake up Alberta" Tour with Canadian doctors Dr.Mark Trozzi, Dr.Chris Shoemaker and Dr.William Makis June 17 (Calgary), June 18 (Red Deer), June 19, 2024 (Edmonton)
Come see us LIVE!
This is the real “Reclaim Canada” Conference, that actually has Canadian doctors who fought for the Hippocratic Oath and for Canadians since 2020.
They’re doing everything to silence us and stop us from being heard by Canadians, but we will not be silenced!
Come see us at one of these upcoming events!
June 17th is sold out - it’s a historic event, the first politically sponsored event that will take a good look at COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta’s childhood vaccine schedule.
We then make our way to Red Deer on the 18th and Edmonton on the 19th!
Might want to contact Epoch TV and/or CHD to see if they will show this. I would put out clips on X, and other platforms. Bless you and the other warriors
God bless every step of this important tour. The dam of lies is breaking! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/law-professor-dr-francis-boyle-who-drafted-1989/?utm_source=feedly&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=law-professor-dr-francis-boyle-who-drafted-1989