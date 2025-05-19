My Take…

Dr. Jon Meddings is one of two Alberta doctors who made inappropriate comments recently about my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic on X:

“I really want to see alternative medicine practitioners charged - they are killing people. They claim results on inadequate data and mislead desperate souls.”

I have accepted his apology.

I will soon be sharing more information about the other Alberta doctor who attacked us (Dr.Aisha Bruce). She has not apologized so far.

