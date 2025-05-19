BREAKING NEWS: University of Calgary Dean of Medicine Dr. Jon Meddings has issued a public apology for statements relating to my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic!
My Take…
Dr. Jon Meddings is one of two Alberta doctors who made inappropriate comments recently about my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic on X:
“I really want to see alternative medicine practitioners charged - they are killing people. They claim results on inadequate data and mislead desperate souls.”
I have accepted his apology.
I will soon be sharing more information about the other Alberta doctor who attacked us (Dr.Aisha Bruce). She has not apologized so far.
Dr Makis, he is getting off lightly IMHO, you are definitely the better person here (in the very least he should have to pay for your legal costs as a form of apology and wrongdoing). I am dismayed at how easily some people can disparage a truthteller's reputation. Prayers and blessings for you and your family.
Your acceptance of his apology was very generous. Very charitable.
Im looking forward to a second apology.
Bless you
Steveb md