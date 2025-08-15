BREAKING NEWS: This is what led to the cancellation of my Alberta Medical License in 2019.

Here is the under oath testimony of @CPSA_CA Investigator Marnie Heberling, publicly posted for the first time in 8 years.

AHS had offered me $400,000 to settle my $13.5 million lawsuit I filed in 2016 after AHS sabotaged my Medical Isotope Cancer Program at Cross Cancer Institute in 2015 and left my Cancer patients to die.

I was pressured to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement that I would never talk about AHS sabotage of my Cancer Program or the cancer patient harm and cancer patient deaths that AHS caused.

"Your client will sign a standard form of release with a confidentiality provision"

"Dr.Makis will wholly discontinue civil action number 1603 18935 commenced against AHS"

"AHS is prepared to advance the settlement funds to your client in the context of settling the scope of damages claimed in the Statement of Claim, which could be of assistance to your client from a tax perspective"

I had one week to accept the $400,000 AHS settlement offer, by June 9, 2017, 4:30pm.

I refused. I also didn't give any counter-offer.

Within 6 business hours, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) launched a fake complaint and investigation of me on June 12, 2017 and took my license hostage to ensure I couldn't earn income to continue my $13.5 million lawsuit against AHS.

CPSA Investigator, Marnie Heberling, concluded there was no evidence to support any of the allegations in the CPSA complaint she started investigating on June 12, 2017. Her transcript is below. In fact, she never interviewed the complainant or myself or anyone else.

During the CPSA Tribunal Hearing, CPSA deliberately ran up legal costs of $75,000 (by using its own Officials as "witnesses")(also in the transcript) and they then demanded that I pay those fabricated legal costs at the start of my 2019 Medical License Year.

I refused once again.

So CPSA cancelled my Medical License for non-payment. I refused to pay $75,000 in extortion costs and thus gave up my Medical License in 2019 for "non-payment".

This has been under a complete media blackout for 8 years.

Tomorrow, working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the CPSA will try to bury me and my new Cancer patients one last time.

Tomorrow, working with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, CPSA lawyers will try to shut down my world leading Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.

The hostage taking of my Alberta Medical License remains one of the greatest crimes in Alberta's history

And now, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is about to criminalize the use of Ivermectin by burying me and all my evidence of CPSA corruption with me.

If successful, it will serve as a warning to every health practitioner, licensed or not, to never help anyone with Ivermectin, Fenbendazole or Mebendazole or any other repurposed drug or supplement ever again.

This is the first step towards criminalization of Ivermectin and it will spread throughout the rest of Canada.

Say goodbye to your Naturopaths, soon they will not exist.

Say goodbye to every good health practitioner you ever knew, it will be open season on all of them and they will be eliminated. Whose who pose the greatest threat to the Canadian authorities will be first to go.

Please pray for me but more importantly, pray for the Cancer patients I am helping.

This is evil in its purest form.

Give a gift subscription

Share