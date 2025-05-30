BREAKING NEWS: The New York Times has asked me for an interview about my Ivermectin Cancer Clinic!
New York Times reporter Stuart Thompson has reached out to me regarding a story he is working on "about cancer treatment groups that organize online"
"I've seen your name come up a lot in these groups and I was hoping to connect with you to hear more about the experiences you've seen and the cases you have shared in support of the recommended treatment protocols."
Should I do it?
I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. We have the most Stage 4 Cancer success stories and we post them daily.
Looks like we've caught the attention of the mainstream establishment!
They will twist whatever you say to suit their twisted narrative and agendas. The facts don't matter to them in the slightest. I wouldn't give them the time of day if I were you.
I am so happy for you… Yes please do it.. you have worked so hard, you have help so many people,the more the word gets out, the more people can be saved. I so admire your work. Blessings always🙏🏻🦋🙏🏻