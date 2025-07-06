My family is being extorted and threatened for $142,800 in fraudulent Court penalties, however, Premier Danielle Smith’s team has recently stolen an additional $45,792!!

This 4-year conspiracy to bankrupt me and my family is currently headed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s Office but is being managed by a Trudeau appointed Judge (Avril Inglis) and Danielle Smith’s current AHS President (and Deputy Health Minister) Andre Tremblay.

EXTORTION Timeline:

Jan.2019 - AHS and College of Physicians take my medical license hostage in retaliation for my $13.5 million lawsuit against AHS for sabotaging my Cross Cancer Institute Cancer Program and letting ~2450 Cancer patients die.

Apr.2020 - In a stunning and historic Court Victory, Alberta Justice Terence Clackson ruled that I can continue exposing corruption committed by Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians (2020ABQB245)

Apr.2021-Nov.2024 - Edmonton Chief Justice Kenneth Nielsen and Justice Avril Inglis conspire with AHS Executives to sabotage my AHS lawsuits and then run up fake Court Costs that will be used by AHS to extort and threaten my family

Nov.14, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers threaten to have me imprisoned for 83 days after Danielle Smith secures her political future at Nov.2 UCP AGM

Dec.9, 2024 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers file Court documents to have me imprisoned for 83 days and demand $10,000 and $45,792 extortion payments!

Dec.23, 2024 - I raise over $150,000 on GiveSendGo within 2 weeks of the Court Application to have me imprisoned for 83 days

Jan.9, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s AHS team quietly files in Court to have my Stripe Account frozen and raided for $142,824 without informing me.

Feb.5, 2025 - My GiveSendGo Legal fund reaches $180,000

Feb.16, 2025 - Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers hire a team to hack my X account and delete all references to “Cancer” and “Ivermectin”.

Mar.1, 2025 - My Stripe account is Frozen, my $199,000 GiveSendGo is also frozen and I’m informed Danielle Smith’s team will steal $142,824 from my Stripe Account.

Mar.5, 2025 - I make 1st extortion payment of $10,000 to have the 83 day imprisonment application cancelled but Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers refuse and demand another $45,792 extortion payment (part of the $142,824).

Mar.12, 2025 - I am threatened to make the $45,792 payment within 24 hours or Danielle Smith will proceed with attempts to imprison me for 83 days

Mar.13, 2025 - I make 2nd EXTORTION payment of $45,792 at Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyer Office (Field Law, downtown Edmonton, Alberta). This payment is part of the overall $142,824 Extortion costs.

Mar.18, 2025 - After 2 extortion payments were made, Danielle Smith’s AHS lawyers quietly withdraw Court application to have me imprisoned for 83 days.

May 8, 2025 - My Stripe account is unfrozen and $142,814 is stolen from it and given to Danielle Smith’s AHS team.

As of July 6, 2025, Danielle Smith’s Team has stolen $198,606 from my financial accounts:

$198,606 = $10,000 + $45,792 + $142,814 stolen from my Stripe, GiveSendGo, etc

The $45,792 was supposed to be part of the $142,814 they applied for in Court but they “double dipped” - they stole this amount twice!

As of July 6, 2025, my GiveSendGo has raised: $239,043

Thank God my donors from around the world have offset the entire amount of $198,606 that Danielle Smith’s team has stolen so far from my accounts to try and bankrupt my family!

The additional amount stolen: $45,792

My Take…

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith continues her vicious assault on Cancer patients.

This is the most corrupt government in Alberta’s history and no one is doing anything about it. RCMP has several open criminal investigations ongoing.

Thank GOD for my GiveSendGo donors - you have helped me cover the entire amount so far and you have kept me out of prison. I can tell you Danielle Smith’s lawyers are absolutely furious, they don’t know what to do now!!

So far, they’ve stolen $198,606 from my financial accounts but they don’t seem to have any avenue left to steal any more funds from me. They’ve bribed all the Judges they could!

This was supposed to bankrupt me and force me to sign non-disclosure agreements to protect Alberta’s elite AHS Executives and College Officials.

To summarize:

I paid 2 Extortion payments of $10,000 and $45,792 to stay out of prison

My Stripe account was frozen for 3 months and $142,824 was stolen from it

A total of $198,606 has been stolen by Danielle Smith’s team from my Stripe, GiveSendGo, etc

My GiveSendGo was frozen for 3 months along with my Stripe, but donors helped me raise $239,043.

I have paid about $15,000 in legal fees so far

My X account was hacked in February 2025 but restored 4 days later, with 44,000 Tweets restored.

My WISE account was frozen in April 2025 with $30,000 stolen but funds were eventually returned by WISE Management to my Cancer patients.

I have been repeatedly threatened by Danielle Smith’s AHS and College team and I will be publishing those threats soon

I am going to post more in the coming days about the threats I am receiving from Danielle Smith’s AHS and College team.

