COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arturo's avatar
Arturo
2h

This is so shocking, that it’s almost unbelievable. Keep exposing the corruption Dr Makis, we’re all behind you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
1h

Anyone that is willing to take advantage of a child and anyone who supports such actions is EVIL !!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. William Makis MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture