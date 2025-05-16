SHOCKING SCANDAL!

How did Premier Danielle Smith not fire @AdrianaLaGrange for publicly supporting pedophile doctors who sexually assaulted children as young as 5 years old??

Instead, this corrupt Jason Kenney era politician (Adriana Lagrange) gets yet another luxurious cabinet appointment, in healthcare.

In June 2024, UCP Health Minister Adriana Lagrange came out publicly in support of pedophilia and sex crimes against Alberta children when she defended 4 doctors who raped children as young as 5 years old.

I exposed these doctors in the biggest UCP Political event of the year - "An Injection of Truth" and exposed the fact that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta was giving medical licenses back to these child rapists in 2021, while destroying the medical licenses of doctors who used Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine and gave vaccine exemption letters.

Premier Danielle Smith ran on the promise of dissolving the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta @CPSA_CA.

She failed to keep her promise immediately upon being elected.

Dr.Albert de Villiers is serving a 5.5 year prison sentence for raping a 7 year old boy. Minister Lagrange defended him. He was an AHS Executive in charge of Pediatrics under NDP Alberta Premier Rachel Notley who retired when her AHS pedophilia scandals went viral.

Dr.Fred Janke tried to sex traffic a 5 year old girl for sex and child pornography. Minister Lagrange defended him. College of Physicians gave him his license back and gave him access to Alberta's children in 2021.

Dr. Ghassan Al-Naami had child pornography videos of a 6 year old girl being raped. Minister Lagrange defended him in June 2024. In Dec.2024 he was sentenced to 18 months in Prison.

This is a disgusting move from Premier Danielle Smith to shuffle a PEDOPHILE supporting politician, UCP MLA Adriana Lagrange to yet another Cabinet post.

Alberta Children are NOT SAFE under Premier Danielle Smith and her UCP Cabinet that has protected and defended pedophiles for 2 years now.

Shame on Premier Danielle Smith! This is UNACCEPTABLE.

Albertans, as always, are almost entirely silent when it comes to sexual abuses of Alberta’s vulnerable children.

ADRIANA LAGRANGE’s Press Release after 4 pedophile doctors were exposed during my keynote presentation at the “Injection of Truth” Event on June 17, 2024:

“Inflammatory comments questioning that dedication and care are simply untrue”.

She was referring to my presentation on 4 Alberta doctors who were ARRESTED for sex crimes against children, the 4 doctors pictured above

Dr.Albert de Villiers, AHS Executive arrested by RCMP for sexually assaulting a 7 year old boy. Serving a 5.5 year prison sentence.

Dr.Fred Janke, President of College of Family Physicians - arrested by RCMP for trafficking a 5 year old girl to rape and make child pornography with.

Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami - arrested by RCMP for having child pornography of a 6 year old girl being raped. Sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Dr.Ziyaad Noor - arrested by RCMP for trafficking young girls 13 and 15 years old who were groomed and raped.

“Inflammatory comments…Simply untrue” - UCP Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange, who has just been appointed by Premier Danielle Smith to another plum Cabinet post.

Can you imagine that exposing 4 doctors who raped Alberta children is considered “inflammatory comments”? In what messed up world do we live in?

Disgusting.

Albertans deserve better than Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her new pedophile supporting Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange.

MY SLIDE FROM THE “AN INJECTION OF TRUTH” June 17, 2024 EVENT Keynote Speech

