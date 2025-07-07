COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Nancy O’Neill
1h

Keep telling on those criminals. It’s crazy how they can act above the law with absolutely no consequences. It’s time to make mass coalitions and clean up this tyrannical government and services 👊⚖️🇨🇦🌎

Vesa Vanhatupa
1h

Hello, I don't know if you have already seen this or not, but in any case I’m dropping it here, because this is important.

The embalmers of the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association have recently confirmed that the so called "white fibrous clots" are real:

https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tennessee-funeral-directors-association

A few weeks ago Tom Haviland, who has been doing annual embalmer surveys on this topic, was invited to speak at the TFDA annual convention. During his speech, he asked for a show of hands, asking how many of the embalmers present are seeing the white fibrous clots in their work. And almost everyone in the room raised their hand.

This proves that this is not a conspiracy theory. These rubbery white clots that started to appear in 2021 are real and commonplace.

We need help from people with large followings to get this as much attention as possible.

For those who have never heard of this, in my own substack I have written a long overview article about this phenomenon:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/white-clots-overview

Also I have compiled a list of 170 Youtube comments, where healthcare professionals, embalmers and ordinary citizens confirm that these clots are real, and that they're being found in both the living and the deceased:

https://vesavanhatupa.substack.com/p/youtube-comments-confirm-the-clots

